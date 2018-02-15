Pratham Houston Appoints Asha Dhume as President, Dr. Randeep Suneja as VP

HOUSTON: Pratham USA is pleased to announce the appointment of Asha Dhume as President and Dr. Randeep Suneja as Vice President of the Pratham Houston chapter.

Asha has been involved with Pratham Houston for the last seven years, serving as the Vice President for the past two years, and has played an integral part in the chapter’s growth.

Asha is serious about humanitarian issues and is involved with several organizations. She is the past president of Club 24 Plus, an organization whose mission is to build bridges between the Indo-American and mainstream Houston communities with the underlying principle of promoting philanthropy.

Asha also serves on the board of The Lighthouse of Houston, a nonprofit education and service center dedicated to assisting the visually impaired. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Rivier University, New Hampshire, and a Master’s of commerce degree from Mumbai University. Asha is married to Pankaj Dhume, past Pratham board member and past president of Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston.

Dr. Randeep Suneja is one of the few quintuple board-certified cardiologists in the US. He is the founder and medical director of the Cardiology Center of Houston, which he established 25 years ago. He has been honored with numerous awards for his engagement in the local community and was named citizen of the year by both the Katy Chamber of Commerce and the Katy chapter of the American Heart Association in 2015 and 2006 respectively. His involvement with Pratham, which began in 2004, is inspired by the love for education instilled in him by his mother. He has served on the Pratham Houston board since 2016.

“Education is the biggest game changer in transforming an underdeveloped country to a developed one,” Asha said. “By giving access to education to the underprivileged children, Pratham provides a foundation not only for their individual success, but also for the family they are or become a part of and takes them out of the inevitable cycle of poverty, unemployment & exploitation.”

“I am deeply honored to be elected by the Pratham Houston board as the President for 2018 & 2019,” Asha continued. “My goal is to increase awareness and raise funds so we can succeed in our mission of ‘Every child in school and learning well’ and make the world a better place.”

Pratham has impacted 50 million children so far and was recently featured as one of the Top 10 charities in Houston by The Houston Chronicle.