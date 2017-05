Preetika Rao and Nakuul Mehta’s special connect

Sometimes destiny has some really interesting surprises and co-incidences!!

Pretty actress Preetika Rao (soon to be seen in Love Ka Hai Intezaar), and dashing Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, share a special connect.

Yes, not many know that Preetika and Nakuul are really cool buddies!

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com