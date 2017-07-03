Presidential polls: BJP hopeful of cross-voting from opposition ranks

NEW DELHI: The BJP expects cross-voting from opposition ranks, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, in favour of NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

The internal bickering in the Samajwadi Party, some of whose MLAs owe allegiance to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav, coupled with the fact that Kovind is a son of the soil could nudge a section of its lawmakers to vote for him, people aware of the matter said. Mulayam, a Lok Sabha MP, had expressed his support for Kovind after he was declared the NDA’s candidate.

Credit: livemint.com