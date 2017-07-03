Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Presidential polls: BJP hopeful of cross-voting from opposition ranks

Added by Indo American News on July 3, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. File photo: AP

NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. File photo: AP

NEW DELHI: The BJP expects cross-voting from opposition ranks, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, in favour of NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

The internal bickering in the Samajwadi Party, some of whose MLAs owe allegiance to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav, coupled with the fact that Kovind is a son of the soil could nudge a section of its lawmakers to vote for him, people aware of the matter said. Mulayam, a Lok Sabha MP, had expressed his support for Kovind after he was declared the NDA’s candidate.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *