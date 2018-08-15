Priyanka Chopra flaunts her engagement ring at Manish Malhotra’s party

Fans finally got a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring and we need to thank Raveena Tandon for it. Priyanka attended designer Manish Malhotra’s party and photos from the do were shared by Raveena on her Instagram account.

Sharing a few photos with Priyanka, Raveena wrote, “Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!” In one of the photos, Priyanka is seen flaunting her engagement ring. But not only with Raveena, Priyanka was also seen posing with Sophie Choudry, Karan Johar and others at the bash and her ring was very evident.

