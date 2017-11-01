Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Protect India’s interests on H-1B visa issue: Swaraj to Tillerson

November 1, 2017.
Minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj and US secretary of state Rex Tillerson during a joint press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday raised with her US counterpart Rex Tillerson the issue of H-1B visas, and said nothing should be done by the Trump administration may ‘adversely’ impact India’s interests….

Click here to read more…

Credit: english.manoramaonline.com

