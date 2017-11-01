Protect India’s interests on H-1B visa issue: Swaraj to Tillerson
Minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj and US secretary of state Rex Tillerson during a joint press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday raised with her US counterpart Rex Tillerson the issue of H-1B visas, and said nothing should be done by the Trump administration may ‘adversely’ impact India’s interests….
Credit: english.manoramaonline.com