Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

Raees movie review: A film where Shah Rukh Khan tries too hard

Added by Indo American News on January 24, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Raees movie review: Shah Rukh Khan is straining hard to fulfill every single gangster trope but it is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who actually shines through.

Raees movie review: Shah Rukh Khan is straining hard to fulfill every single gangster trope but it is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who actually shines through.

Shah Rukh Khan returns in and as Raees , a golden hearted mobster who does bad things for a good cause. It is a role constructed to grab back his pole position, and to that end Shah Rukh Khan strains at fulfilling every single point of the In and As trope. He sings and dances, he fights and romances: he also tries to fulfil the outlines of a character.

And that’s where the film gets stuck, between the two stools of restraint and full blown tamasha: the In and As SRK is as familiar as he has ever been, despite the trimmings added on to induce freshness — the gold rimmed glasses, the kohled eyes, the deliberate delivery, and that Scarface moment– guns, arcing bullets and blood– which all actors dream of.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *