Raees movie review: A film where Shah Rukh Khan tries too hard

Shah Rukh Khan returns in and as Raees , a golden hearted mobster who does bad things for a good cause. It is a role constructed to grab back his pole position, and to that end Shah Rukh Khan strains at fulfilling every single point of the In and As trope. He sings and dances, he fights and romances: he also tries to fulfil the outlines of a character.

And that’s where the film gets stuck, between the two stools of restraint and full blown tamasha: the In and As SRK is as familiar as he has ever been, despite the trimmings added on to induce freshness — the gold rimmed glasses, the kohled eyes, the deliberate delivery, and that Scarface moment– guns, arcing bullets and blood– which all actors dream of.

Credit: indianexpress.com