Rafale controversy: Francois Hollande doing no service to country, says French official

By Sushant Singh

Responding to remarks by former French president Francois Hollande that the Indian government had “proposed” Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as the offset partner for Dassault Aviation in the Rafale aircraft deal, the French Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, said Sunday that Hollande’s statements “render no service to France”.

Significantly, Lemoyne, who is equivalent of an Indian Minister of State, did not contradict the remarks made by Hollande in any manner or counter the former president’s allegation that the French “didn’t have a choice” as Ambani’s Reliance Defence “was given to us” by the Indian government as an offset partner for the Rs 59,000-crore deal

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com