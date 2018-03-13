Rajinikanth reaches Himalayas, says won’t talk about politics on his pilgrimage

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth, who left on Saturday to Himalayas for his annual pilgrimage, has said that he will not talk politics on his spiritual tour. Rajinikanth was recently criticised heavily for not commenting upon the state of women’s safety in Tamil Nadu. The debate has gained much momentum after a college girl Ashwini was stabbed to death in front of her college by her alleged stalker. Rajini who met reporters at the airport before he left did not comment on the issue which has led to severe criticism. He also offered prayers at the Baijnath Temple In Himachal Pradesh.

Rajinikanth reached the Shivkhori cave shrine in Reasi on Sunday. After offering his prayers, Rajinikanth has said that his next stop will be Rishikesh. Speaking to reporters there, he said, “I am a spiritual person. From here I will go to Rishikesh. When I will enter politics, I will answer all the political questions.” He also added that “his tour was calm and divine.”

