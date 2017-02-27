HCC- Home Page
Rani Mukerji all set to make her comeback with an inspiring film titled Hichki

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2017.
So here’s a good news for all you Rani Mukerji fans! After keeping us waiting for almost 3 years (Mardaani being her last film in 2014), Rani is finally coming back on the big screen with a women-centric film titled Hichki. Yes! Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki is a YRF venture that’s basically said to center around a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength. Speaking of which, an excited Rani has issued an official statement saying, “I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way. Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up.”

Credit: bollywoodlife.com

