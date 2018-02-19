Rani Mukerji: I curse my husband every day, but out of love

Rani Mukerji is coming back to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years. Titled Hichki, the Aditya Chopra film will see Rani in the role of a primary school teacher suffering from Tourette’s syndrome and how she deals with her involuntary spasms and hiccups. To promote her film, Rani recently appeared on a chat show with Neha Dhupia along with celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee.

While Rani has always shied away from revealing details about her marriage with producer Aditya Chopra, in the recent BFFs with Vogue episode, Rani finally decided to open up. Talking about how the two met for the first time, Rani revealed that their first meeting happened on the sets of the movie Mujhse Dosi Karoge which starred Rani, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. Rani also shared how Aditya went on a limb to cast Rani despite being told by people not to take Rani in the lead “because they thought that she didn’t have the equity for a Yash Raj film” and how Rani was impressed by his frank and open nature.

