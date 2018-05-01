Ranveer Singh’s most quirky costumes

Ranveer Singh is having a gala time in Switzerland and how! The actor has been sharing regular posts in dressed up avatars from his Swiss vacation. He has now shared his Charlie Chaplin look along with the description, “A tramp, a gentleman, a poet, a dreamer, a lonely fellow, always hopeful of romance and adventure.” – Charlie Chaplin.”

Ranveer also shared a clip of one of Charlie Chaplin’s brilliant comic footages along with the caption, “A day without laughter is a day wasted” – Charlie Chaplin #ChaplinsWorld #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND @chaplins.world @montreuxriviera @myswitzerlandin @myvaud.”

Credit: timesofindia.com