MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

Real estate slowdown hits Maharashtra’s economy

Added by Indo American News on April 2, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Ready reckoner (RR) rates are market values of properties, which are determined by the government for payment of stamp duty. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational)

Ready reckoner (RR) rates are market values of properties, which are determined by the government for payment of stamp duty. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational)

With real estate prices dropping in Maharashtra’s cities, the Maharashtra government on Saturday decided not to increase the government-fixed circle rates, also known as ready reckoner values, for properties across the state. This would be the first time since December 2009 when the annual guidance values for properties in Maharashtra have not seen an upward revision.

Ready reckoner (RR) rates are market values of properties, which are determined by the government for payment of stamp duty. These rates- published annually- also impact the construction cost of a real estate project, since several premiums and charges collected by the municipality and the government are linked to the ready reckoner values.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *