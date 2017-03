Remedies for snoring

Snoring is a common problem, affecting nearly 45 per cent of normal adults. This annoying sound can disrupt your sleep as well as of those who sleep with you. Snoring happens when relaxed muscles in the throat vibrate and start producing noise. It is often considered a sleep disorder. Here are some home remedies you can try to reduce (and even stop) snoring.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com