Republic Day Celebration at Arya Samaj of Greater Houston

HOUSTON: January 28, last Sunday witnessed remarkable celebration of India’s Republic Day at the Arya Samaj Greater Houston by coming together of the star performers of its both the schools, DAV Montessori and DAV Sanskriti School.

The Sunday assembly heard the talk by Acharyaji encompassing the Vedic concept of nation building and the role of its citizenry. Four varnas of Brahman, Kshatriya, Vaishya and Shudra are four pillars and no nation can afford to disregard their importance though the nomenclature may change in modern times, such as, teachers and researchers (Brahman), police and army personnel (Kshatriya), people engaged in agriculture, manufacturing, business and commerce (Vaishya) and the service-oriented people (Shudra). India is marching ahead to become a positive force to reckon on the global arena.

It is a solemn occasion to remember the countless people making sacrifice to gain independence. Two pioneering stalwarts were singled out for their birth anniversary falling in proximity, namely, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (23 Jan) and Lala Lajpat Rai (28 Jan).

It is all but natural for the children to come forward who will be the future torch bearers. Three kids of the DAV Montessori School in their colorful attire resembling the Indian tricolor delivered speeches that would enthuse patriotic fervor in any soul.

As the assembly moved in the open area, they had a delightful serving of songs by the children of DAV Montessori and DAV Sanskriti School, including the full recitation of Vande Mataram that had motivated the youth of the yester years to even lay their life for the motherland. One dance item by the little kids attracted everyone’s eyes as well as ears as it was based on the fusion of multiple patriotic songs.

In fitness of the occasion, two high school teenagers, Kanika and Dhruv were awarded the Certificate of Recognition for their selfless voluntary work at Arya Samaj Houston. They are active members of its teenager group called Arya Kishor Mandal (AKM) and will be the perfect role models for the younger ones.

The climax was the unfurling of the tricolor, followed by the entire group singing the national anthem. Younger kids even less than 5 years were cautioned a priori the need to stand still during the national anthem and they didn’t let down. The crowd was served a delicious meal in a smooth quick manner.

Arya Samaj of Greater Houston can be reached https://www.facebook.com/AryaSamajOfGreaterHouston/ for more information.