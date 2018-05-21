RIL gets green nod for expansion of petrochemical complex in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries (RIL) has received environment clearance for the expansion and optimisation of its petrochemical complex at Nagothane in Raigad district of Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs2,338 crore.

“The environment clearance has been given to the RIL’s expansion and debottlenecking of petrochemical project at Nagothane,” a senior environment ministry official said. The approval, given based on the recommendations of an expert panel, is subject to compliance of certain conditions, the official said.

Credit: livemint.com