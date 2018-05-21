MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

RIL gets green nod for expansion of petrochemical complex in Maharashtra

Added by Indo American News on May 21, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
At Nagothane plant RIL manufactures wide range of products such as Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Glycol, Linear Low Density High Density Polyethylene, Hexene-1 and others along with a gas-based CPP. Photo: Reuters

At Nagothane plant RIL manufactures wide range of products such as Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Glycol, Linear Low Density High Density Polyethylene, Hexene-1 and others along with a gas-based CPP. Photo: Reuters

 

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries (RIL) has received environment clearance for the expansion and optimisation of its petrochemical complex at Nagothane in Raigad district of Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs2,338 crore.

“The environment clearance has been given to the RIL’s expansion and debottlenecking of petrochemical project at Nagothane,” a senior environment ministry official said. The approval, given based on the recommendations of an expert panel, is subject to compliance of certain conditions, the official said.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *