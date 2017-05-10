Sachin Tendulkar movie anthem out; AR Rahman says it was a challenge

AR Rehman said that he hopes the song, ‘Hind Mere Jind’ from the upcoming film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ would recreate the energy and mood that permeated the stadium when Sachin Tendulkar played cricket. Rehman and Tendulkar were interacting with the media during the launch of the second song from the film.

“It was a challenge to compose music that would recreate the energy and mood that permeated the stadium when Sachin Tendulkar played cricket!” said the Academy award winner, “I hope that this musical ode to fans of Sachin matches up to Sachin’s magical performances on the field. Creating the soundtrack for the film has been a memorable experience.”

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com