Sachin Tendulkar’s New Documentary To Be Released On April 23

A new documentary film based on cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s life will be released on the eve of his 44th birthday. The film will showcase his eventful career that culminated with winning the World Cup in 2011. Titled ‘Little Master’, the film will be aired on Sony ESPN on April 23. Documenting the historic win of the Indian cricket team six years ago, the production will illustrate how a sport and one man can redefine the rise of a nation over the course of a few weeks.

“For Indian cricket fans and Sachin admirers, it’s always a great story to relive and celebrate. I was fortunate to spend some time with Sachin and hear from him what it meant to win the 2011 World Cup.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com