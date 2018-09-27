Save Kerala Fundraising Event

STAFFORD: The ‘Save Kerala’ fundraiser hosted by Dr. Sunanda Nair of Sunanda’s Performing Arts Center was a beautifully curated show for an important cause. It took place on Saturday, September 15, at the Stafford Civic Center. Kerala experienced a devastating monsoon this year, which caused many people to lose their homes and livelihoods due to flooding. The victims of the floods will need all the help they can get to recover from this traumatic experience. This fundraiser aimed at collecting funds to reach out to students who are in need for school supplies and books. Many schools were converted into shelters and camps so schools are also in a dire situation.



Many artists of Houston came together and showcased their work; the graceful kathaaakars of Storytellers School of Dance and Shivangini school of dance, the entrancing dancers of Urban Gypsy, the energetic ladies of Khushboo Dance Group and the singers Sri Sanvitha and Sneha who had the audience tapping their feet and singing along.

There was also a Fashion show organized by Ruchika Singh Diaz of Bollywood Shake and performances by students of Sunanda’s Performing Arts Center. The MC for the evening was the hilarious stand up comedian Dan Nainan. The assortment of performances kept the audience entertained throughout the evening.

The event was graced by the presence of the chief guests in attendance: Mayor Scarcella, Council Member Ken Mathew, Vice Council Jacob Abraham, Swapan Dhairyawan President IACCGH, Koshy Thomas publisher Voice of Asia, Neeta Sane of HCC and Nisha Mirani President of ICC.