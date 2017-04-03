IAN2- Home Page
Sensex rises 16% this fiscal leaving investors richer by Rs 26 trillion

sensex3-kv6E--621x414@LiveMint

MUMBAI: Benchmark Sensex slipped 27 points on Friday to end at 29,620.50 on the last trading day of 2016-17, but scored a gain of over 16% for the full fiscal during which investors’ wealth grew by over Rs 26 trillion.

The broader 50-share index Nifty, which on Friday ended flat at 9,173.75 points, scored even better for the full year with a surge of 18.55%. Measured in terms of total market capitalisation of all listed stocks on the BSE, the overall investor wealth grew to a record high of Rs 121 trillion—up from Rs 94.75 trillion at the end of fiscal 2015-16.

