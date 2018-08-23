Setting the Stage for Success

An annual mega event provides Houston children with backpacks and school supplies.

HOUSTON: With a mission to help Houston families, Alka & Ajay Gupta Foundation, a nonprofit organization in collaboration with Indus Management Group coordinated their annual Backpack giveaway in thirteen different Houston locations. Hundreds of children were provided school supplies and medical services for the upcoming school year.

The Foundation’s community outreach effort this year has helped over 2,000 economically disadvantaged Houston area students as they prepare to return to school in August.

Over the past eight weeks, Gupta Foundation and Indus Management Group have organized several outreach events across Southwest Houston area where thousands of backpacks and school supplies kits were handed out to students. Each backpack was filled with a notebook, a pack of crayons, pencils, erasers, and other materials, and distributed to children from Kindergarten through fifth grade. Local churches and organizations generously offered help by donating books and clothing for the students as well.

Texas Children’s Mobile Clinic provided free vaccinations to children. Health and dental screenings, immunizations, and social service resources were offered to hundreds of families at no charge during these events.

Additionally, Alka & Ajay Gupta Foundation and Indus Management Group actively participated in Houston Police Department Midwest Division’s Back to School Bash by contributing funds, school supplies, books, and clothes to families attending the event. Raj Adnani, Chief Operating Officer at Indus, visited HPD’s back to school event to show his appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and dedication. Captain Yasar Bashir of the HPD Midwest division that covers Mahatma Gandhi district was very appreciative of Indus Management’s support and cooperation.

“Each year we hope that our back to school events will not only gear children with supplies they need for school but will also bring hope and happiness in these kid’s lives”, said Indus Management Group’s Chief Executive Officer Ajay Gupta. “We look forward to lending our helping hand every year and facilitate improving lives of our community families”.