Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana movie review: The Rajkummar Rao starrer will leave you confused

For a film that ostensibly sets out to speak against the ills of dowry, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is surprisingly, and dangerously muted. On those who seek to sell their sons and buy daughters-in-law. On those who wave it off as a long-standing ‘samaaj ki pratha’. On those who wring their hands and say, what-can we-do-we-have-to-marry-off-our-daughters-too. As if any or all of these are mitigating factors.

On everything else, it is very loud. The decibel level of the background music. The pitch of the melodrama. The loudness is grating and seeps into the telling of this confused tale set in the small towns of UP, about a pair of lovers, Satyendra Mishra (Rao) and Aarti Shukla (Kharbanda) who arrange to meet, fall in love, part, meet again.

Credit: indianexpress.com

