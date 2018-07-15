Sikh legacy: Exhibition displaying artworks, objects related to Maharaja Ranjit Singh, his family opens in UK

By Divya Goyal

Empire of the Sikhs- a major exhibition displaying over a hundred objects and artworks related to Sikh warrior Maharaja Ranjit Singh, his family, army and period of kingdom- opened at Brunei Gallery, SOAS in London of the United Kingdom Thursday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amandeep Madra, chairman, UK Punjab Heritage Association (UKPHA) said, “It’s the first time that majority of these objects have been on display as many of them are in private collections. Objects and artworks on display include those from the treasury of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, personal items of him and his family, those related to his army, foreign officers he employed and people and trade of undivided Punjab during his kingdom period from 1799-1849.”

Credit: indianexpress.com