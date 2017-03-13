Social media emerges as new marketing tool for multiplex films such as ‘Phillauri’

To kick start marketing for its late March release Phillauri, co-producer Fox Star Studios has decided to take to social media.

For the film starring Anushka Sharma, it launched a campaign called #ShashiWasThere, which involves a social listening exercise where activities of nearly 10,000 users on networks like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook have been tracked and shortlisted over a period of six months.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com