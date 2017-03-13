Houston Community College-Home Page
Social media emerges as new marketing tool for multiplex films such as ‘Phillauri’

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2017.
To kick start marketing for its late March release Phillauri, co-producer Fox Star Studios has decided to take to social media.

For the film starring Anushka Sharma, it launched a campaign called #ShashiWasThere, which involves a social listening exercise where activities of nearly 10,000 users on networks like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook have been tracked and shortlisted over a period of six months.

Credit: livemint.com

