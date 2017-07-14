Southwestern National Bank Presents 2017 Scholarship Awards

HOUSTON: Southwestern National Bank (SNB) presented its 12th annual scholarship awards on July 6, to assist in facilitating the education of deserving high school graduates in our community.

SNB CEO Gary Owens congratulated the scholars and wished them all a bright and successful future. Bank officials hope that the scholarships will help young talented students to achieve their educational goals. SNB received more than 30 applications for the five $1,000 scholarships that are awarded each year. The Directors, Officers and Employees of SNB wish the scholarship recipients the best as they continue in their educational endeavors.

Scholarship Recipients were Kim Dang, Alief Early College High School; Robert Luo, Highland Park High School; Alexis Palomarez : Ridge Point High School; Becky Xu : Dulles High School; and Kashaf Fatima : Alief Taylor High School. (Member FDIC).