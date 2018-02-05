Spouses of Indian and Chinese tech workers could be stripped of right to work in U.S.
Neeharika Bhashyam, right, a U School of Dentistry student from India, talked with Dasha Grishina, a third year dental student, following class Thursday. Bhashyam worries the Trump administration will reverse an Obama rule change that granted her and other spouses of high-skilled foreign workers permission to work. (Anthony Souffle / Minneapolis Star Tribune)
By Brian Murphy
WASHINGTON:
Tens of thousands of foreign nationals living legally in the United States could soon lose government permission to earn a living while they are here.
The Trump administration could end a program as soon as February that allows the spouses of legal foreign workers, mainly tech workers from India and China, to obtain their own work visas.
Ending or changing the Obama-era rule could have major effects in western Wake County, N.C., where a group of 200 people — almost all women — have organized to fight against the potential change, writing letters and meeting with their members of Congress.
