Sridevi died of accidental drowning in hotel bathtub: Forensic report

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2018.
DUBAI: Bollywood actor Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the Dubai government said today, giving a dramatic twist to her sudden death that has stunned legions of fans and industry colleagues.

The Dubai government said in a tweet that the police have transferred the case to the “Dubai Public Prosecution” which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

