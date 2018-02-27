Sridevi died of accidental drowning in hotel bathtub: Forensic report

DUBAI: Bollywood actor Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the Dubai government said today, giving a dramatic twist to her sudden death that has stunned legions of fans and industry colleagues.

The Dubai government said in a tweet that the police have transferred the case to the “Dubai Public Prosecution” which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com