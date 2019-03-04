SSS Mandir Offers Prayers for Pulwama Terror Victims

BY DR. SARITA MEHTA

HOUSTON: Fresh after the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Kashmir on February 14 that killed 44 Indian paramilitary, prayer and memorial services were held all across the Metroplex as community members came together to pay their homage to those who had fallen.

Houston residents gathered at Sanatan Shiv Shakti Mandir of Houston in Little India on Monday evening, February 18, to pay holy tribute and offer a mantar maii shardhanjali to the CRPF personnel who were martyred in deadly attack. Those assembled included many office bearers of various organizations.

Even though it was a working day, around 400 people participated in this Mahamrityanjay Jap Yagya where 12 members of the Siyaram Group Houston recited patriotic, nationalistic and religious devotional songs for more than an hour to pay homage to the Pulwama brave hearts. According to the Rig Veda, the holy book of Hinduism, in one of the hymns in the “Window into our own Heroic age”, the “Brave Never Die”.

Fifteen speakers from various organizations spoke on this occasion. Among them were Nisha Mirani, President ICC; Swapan Dhairyawan, President of the IACCGH; Gitesh Desai, President of Sewa International Houston; Achalesh Amar, also with Sewa; Geeta Patel, President of Gujarati Samaj of Houston; Kusum Sharma, Executive Director of Natraj School of Dance; Sangeeta Dua, Apsara Salon; Rashesh Dalal of VPSS; Hasu Patel; Pravin Vyas; Dr. Sarita Mehta, Chairperson Vidya Dham USA; Ramesh Modi, President of Indian Senior Citizen’s Association and Umang Mehta.

The speakers condemned, in the strongest words, the cowardly terror attack and said that such brutality has to be defeated, adding that no words are enough to describe the pain and suffering. After two minutes of silent prayers, everyone prayed for the welfare of the families of the departed souls and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

All agreed that overseas Indian communities would stand united with India in the fight against the forces of terror. An appeal to contribute financially to help the grieving families through financial support and for the education of the martyr’s children raised $12,000.

This two-and-a-half-hour program was followed by aarti and mahaprasad served made by Shiv Shakti Temple volunteers.