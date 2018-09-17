Stop hugging the tree

B y Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi

Spirituality is never an escape or an abandonment of responsibility. It is the ability to live with peace and contentment in every situation, by understanding oneself and understanding the nature of the mind and the world. This can be gained only through sustained practice.

For this, the first thing needed is a proper knowledge of the nature of the world and its objects. When we gain this knowledge, our attachment to objects and relationships will leave us. Then we will be able to perform our actions without attachment even while living in the midst of society.