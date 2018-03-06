Strict H-1B visa rule not to impact Indian IT companies: T V Mohandas Pai

The recent move by the US to tighten H-1B visa approval is unlikely to have any significant impact on Indian IT companies compliant with laws, but could “hurt” bodyshops that misuse the system, industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai today said.

Under the new policy, a company will have to go an extra mile to prove that its H-1B employee at a third-party worksite has specific and non-qualifying speculative assignments in speciality occupation.