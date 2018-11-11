Stunning photos from Northeast India to make you a travel addict

TRF Home Page
November 11, 2018.
Photo: Sayan Nath

River Umngot, Meghalaya

India is so much more than the regular, away from Ladakh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa and the Andamans. So much more and so much prettier, for there is a treasure trove of attractions in Northeast India. It is the easternmost region of the country, sees a few tourists, and is yet spectacular. If you are done with the regular, it is time to leave for Northeast India. Perhaps starting from a day spent boating in the stunning waters of River Umngot in Meghalaya. Tap next for more spellbinding photos from Northeast India; more surprises lined up.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

