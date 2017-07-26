Sushant Singh Rajput begins training for ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’ at NASA

Sushant Singh Rajput who was on a vacay in New York has started prepping up for his upcoming film ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’, which is being helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, at the aeronautics and aerospace research centre NASA. Looks like the ‘Raabta’ actor seems to be enjoying each and every moment of his training at NASA as he has been sharing his excitement on his Instagram account. In the latest post by the 31-year old actor, we can see him posing for a picture dressed in an astronaut’s uniform which he captioned “DREAMS do come true !!” Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur too joined in Sushant’s excitement and the two had a witty exchange on Twitter wherein Sushant spoke about spacesuits, neutral buoyancy, centrifuge, zero gravity, moon walking and ISS operations and much more. The film also stars R. Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release on January 26, 2018.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com