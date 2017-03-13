Houston Community College-Home Page
Suzuki Motor expects India to be 3rd biggest car market by 2020

Suzuki Motor Corporation, whose arm Maruti Suzuki India commands nearly 50% of the passenger vehicle market in the country, has already started operations at its new plant in Gujarat as part of the plan to raise its total production to 2 million units by 2020. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) expects India to grow into the third-biggest car market in the world by 2020 and is “determined” to play a big part in that growth.

The company, whose arm Maruti Suzuki India commands nearly 50% of the passenger vehicle market in the country, has already started operations at its new plant in Gujarat as part of the plan to raise its total production to 2 million units by 2020.

Credit: livemint.com

