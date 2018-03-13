Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Iyer blames Jethalal for the colour on his face

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal applies fast colour on Iyer’s face. The latter is furious at him. Babita gets worried and asks Jethalal what did Sunder tell him.

Jethalal tells her that Sunder had told him that it might take up to a month to get rid of that colour. Iyer thinks about the photo that he has to take for the conference. He begins to mumble something in his language.

Iyer blames Jethalal for his condition and tells him that he knows Jetha has done this deliberately to seek revenge. He didn’t want him to represent India. This makes Jetha sad. Iyer and Babita fight with him.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com