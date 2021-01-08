Tamils Host Nationalist Thinker Sri Anand Sahu

Pearland: Houston Tamil Studies Chair (HTSC) hosted the visit of Sri Anand Sahu, from New Delhi, who spent two days in Houston as a part of his USA program. He is a Nationalist visionary thinker and Board member: Ministry of Finance & Labor & Employment, Government of India.

His Houston program, coordinated by HTSC President Sam Kannappan & Board members, included visit to Sri Meenakshi Temple where he was received by Temple Chairman Dhani Kannan, Secretary Partha and Treasurer Bhargavi Golla. HTSC Board made a presentation to Sri Anand Sahu about the mission of HTSC. Sri Sahu speaks Tamil well and we had good discussions with him seeking his guidance for HTSC mission.

Sam Kannappan presented an appeal letter to Hon. PM Modi ji requesting funds from Govt. of India to establish the endowed Chair at the University of Houston. We were honored that Sri Sahu said he will personally convey this appeal to PM Modi ji. Sri Sahu was conferred with title by HTSC Ambassador – Liaison to New Delhi.

HTSC has received $610,000 in pledges so far, towards the One Million the Phase-1 goal. Tamil Nadu Govt. has honored HTSC with an endorsement and a grant of Rs. One Crore. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister contributed $10,000 from his own personal funds. Now, HTSC is requesting the honor of an endorsement and support from Govt. of India.

Sri Sahu was honored by Mayor of Pearland Hon. Kevin Cole at the event at Kannappan Art Museums. He visited with the Consul General of India Honorable Aseem Mahajan, and had dinner at Indian Summer.

We appeal for support for HTSC. Please contact Sam Kannappan sam.kannappan@gmail.com