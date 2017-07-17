Eye Level- Home Page
Tech Mahindra to hire over 2,000 people in US this year

Tech Mahindra has said that there is no relation between its increased US hiring and layoffs in India. Photo: Reuters

IT major Tech Mahindra plans to hire around 2,200 people in the US this year, same as last year, amid the American government’s call for creation of jobs in the country.

The Mumbai-based company, which has over 6,000 people working for over 400 clients in the US, has been recruiting resources out of colleges in the US over the past four years. “Last year, we hired around 2,200 people and we expect to do the same this year as well,” Tech Mahindra president, strategic verticals, Lakshmanan Chidambaram told reporters in New York.

