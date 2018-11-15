Texans Energy & Masala Radio Host Exclusive Thugs of Hindostan Premiere Customer Appreciation Event

SUGAR LAND: Texans Energy and Masala Radio hosted yet another Bollywood Premiere on Saal Mubarak Day THU NOV 8, at the AMC First Colony. This time it was a more exclusive event for Texans Customers only, allowing them the space and prime seating for the last blockbuster of 2018 premiere screening. CEO Javed Meghani exclaimed, “I wanted to celebrate Diwali, the Gujarati and Gujarati New Year with my customers, and appreciate our customers, some who have been with us for ten years now, and in one week, Masala Radio was able to organize this quirky, fun-filled Premiere Night, with dhol, dances, dressed-up characters and overall dhamaal!”

Texans Energy and Masala Radio clients, sponsors, VIPs, friends, family and crew were treated to an elegant Premiere with souvenir tickets and professional photo ops with giant posters and Thugs dress up like Aamir Khan’s “Firangi Sailor”, the evil British Company leader “Clive” and Amitabh Bachchan as “Azaad.” Several ladies of Masala batted long eyelashes, diamond nose rings, demure sari blouses and harem pants, and belts of silver bells to greet amused guests.

Infused Performing Arts lead Kiron Kumar, and his team of five dancers, all dressed as Thugs and Damsels from the movie, and presented a revenue act just before the film started. Among the who’s who were Houston Billionaire Shaukat Dhanani & wife Nadiya, and much of the Dhanani family, including Ali Dhanani celebrating his birthday that night, Mr & Mrs. Fuad Cochinwala, Mr & Mrs Ghulam Bombaywala, Aftab Rahemtullah & Sam Hussain of Shabana Motors, and business leaders from leading South Asian owned businesses including Karya Properties, Xfinity, Jindal Corporation. Javed & Nisha Meghani were so pleased with the response and success of the event, they are planning several Bollywood Movie Premier events for 2019. Sajjid Dawood said, “Some warned me it was a copy of Pirates of the Caribbean, but I have to watch every movie of Aamir Khan, and this actually kept me entertained!” Stay tuned to Masala Radio for more Bollywood and Cultural Event Incentives to save hundreds of dollars on your electricity bill by switching to Texans Energy.