The World She Left Behind: The stifling patriarchy at Manushi Chhillar’s village

It is easy to spot 25-year-old Tina Chhillar. She is the only one without a veil amidst the sea of ghoonghat-clad women in Bamnoli, Haryana, trying to get a look at the commotion outside her house. She realises that “people from Delhi” are here to take photographs of the neighbouring house, and Tina’s instant restlessness makes it almost impossible to ignore her. But, even in all her excitement at the unusual presence of people with cameras, she takes care not to step outside the threshold of her house. The moment you approach her, Tina instantly looks for cover and tries to disappear into the familiarity of her mother’s shawl. Only when her brother shows us in — a sub-inspector and the oldest male member of the family — does Tina gain confidence. “Main Manushi ki bua hoon (I am Manushi’s aunt),” she says.

Credit: indianexpress.com