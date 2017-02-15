HCC- Home Page
Thunder thighs giving you nightmares? Here’s how you can get them toned and sexy

February 15, 2017.
Saved under Health
Flaunt off them toned legs. Because why not?(Shutterstock)

A thing of beauty is a joy forever. No matter how pretty you are or how fancy your clothes, an unfit body can spoil it all, especially unshapely legs. Gorgeously toned legs not only add to your beauty, but they also make sure you’re light on your feet and healthy.

American Heart Institute suggests 30 minutes of daily workout to ensure good health. Legs can be toned easily with a few exercises or by adding weights to your workout. Kiran Krishnakumar, a Delhi based fitness trainer, shares the following ways to help you become the leggy lass you’ve always wanted to be.

Credit: hindustantimes.com

