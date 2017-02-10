HCC- Home Page
To Draw Foreign Talent, Japan Eases Permanent Visa Norms

February 10, 2017
At a time when lawmakers in US are planning to impose curbs on H-1B visas, Japan is easing the process of issuance of green cards to highly skilled professionals in IT and other cutting edge fields from foreign countries, including India. “We are trying to make Japanese business environment better for the foreign companies through introducing a new type of green card system,” said Shigeki Maeda, executive vice president of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), said.

The new system for issuance of green cards will be introduced from April, Press Trust of India quoted a spokesperson of Japan External Trade Organisation as saying. The move will expedite permanent residency for highly skilled foreign professionals, including IT personnel, as they can apply for a green card as soon as after a year. Individuals having a valid visa residing and working in Japan can apply for a green card after 1-2 years, from 5-6 years earlier.

