Tripura assembly elections: Over 78 per cent voter turnout till 9 pm, no untoward incident reported, says EC

Over 78 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 pm in the single-phase Tripura Assembly polls on Sunday, according to Election Commission. The turnout is likely to increase as a large number of people were still standing in queues even after the voting hours were over. The polling will continue till 9-10 pm as it was delayed in the morning following complaints of EVM malfunctioning. The voter turnout stood at 91.82 per cent in the last Assembly election.

As per the polling watchdog, there were several complaints of malfunctioning of EVMs but many were found to be false. The EC said a total of 12 ballot units were replaced, adding that no incidents of violence were reported from anywhere in the state. Two crude bombs were recovered which were disposed off, the EC said.

Click here to read more…

Credits: indianexpress.com