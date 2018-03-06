Tripura elections: How BJP consumed Congress while eating into Left

Of all the statistics that underline the BJP’s storming of Tripura, one of the most telling comes from the 10 seats that the Congress had won in 2013. Such was the party’s decimation that its votes in all these 10 seats combined was less than the average it had polled here in 2013.

From an average 19,768 votes in 2013 — it had polled 1.97 lakh votes in these 10 seats —the Congress totalled just 16,064 Saturday. In terms of vote share, the Congress dropped from 47 per cent to 4 per cent in these 10 seats, as compared to a drop from 37 per cent to less than 2 per cent across the state. The Congress had won its 10 seats with an average margin of 2,180 votes. This time, it did not finish even in second place in any of these seats, nor anywhere else, did the Congress finish even in second place.

Credit: indianexpress.com