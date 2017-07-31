Eye Level- Home Page
Two Sikh Americans killed in the US

Added by Indo American News on July 31, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Representative Image

WASHINGTON: Two SikhAmericans have been killed in two separate incidents in one week in California, according to community organisations and media reports.

Subag Singh, 68, was found dead in a canal after he went missing in the morning of June 23. His body had injuries.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

