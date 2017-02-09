University of Houston Day at India House

HOUSTON: On Monday, January 30, enthusiastic youngsters, most of them with parents or other family members came to attend the University of Houston Day at India House, to figure out how to navigate towards their future career. Together, India House and University of Houston, under the leadership of President Dr. Renu Khator, who is also the Chancellor of UH System, organized this special UH Day at India House to guide students at all levels to select the correct path to carve their future career and head in the right direction to crystallize their educational goals.

The event started with social hour and visit to multiple informative booths, representing all the 13 colleges of UH to give general information about what each of the college can offer. The attendees, about 250, were treated to delicious welcome dinner catered by Café India, Sugarland. Mr. Nagraj Eleswarapu, V.P. Operations, India House welcomed and spoke about the partnership of the two institutions, both with a mission to serve the Greater Houston community at large and help each individual to attain their full potential.

Col.Vipin Kumar, Executive Director, India House presented programs and activities of India House through a video. He introduced Dr. Richard Walker, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Services, UH. Dr. Walker introduced students to the UH programs with emphasis on enhancing student success and their learning experience; by integrating and providing both curricular and extra-curricular opportunities to the students and by building a strong campus and community collaborations to prepare them for life experiences.

Dr. Renu Khator took the stage and enlightened students and their families about University of Houston’s illustrious achievements. She called University of Houston the “Power House”, Tier One public research institution with the vibrant and ethnically diverse community. She gave a very inspiring and enthusiastic welcoming speech and her passion and personal involvement was obvious when she mentioned that the freshmen will not be surprised when she will show up any day in their first semester in their class, as she is always interested in every student. She was very proud of the fact that UH had become a truly residential University and students need not commute for hours through the crowded streets. She emphasized on developing skilled workforce and future leaders within Houston. With strong local support and industry strength with energy, healthcare, and arts, students are encouraged to develop their skills in a global environment. She thanked India House and Indo-American Community for their support.

After that, Jeff Fuller, Director of Student Recruitment, Admissions spoke in great detail about each College and the facilities and scope of learning and the future prospects after graduating from the particular College. Once the formal program concluded, every student was encouraged to spend some time to meet the Departmental Faculty and Staff to learn about various financial and residential choices and opportunities.

The students and their families were delighted to have this opportunity at UH DAY and thanked profusely the organizers India House and UH Faculty and Staff. They truly felt that they benefitted immensely from this yearly event held at India House. For details of current activities and program at India House please visit www.indiahouseinc.org.