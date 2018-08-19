US eases rules for foreign students, lifts bar on STEM-OPT students at client work sites

By Lubna Kably

MUMBAI: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reversed its earlier stand that international STEM students undergoing optional practical training ) cannot be placed at customer work sites. The USCIS made changes on its website on Friday night removing these restrictions, but reiterated that employers need to meet their training obligations.

In addition, in keeping with the STEM-OPT Regulations of 2016, USCIS continues to frown on arrangements that “provide labour for hire” and those where a bona fide employer-employee relationship cannot be demonstrated.

