Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

NEW DELHI: Veteran Hindi film actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday after prolonged illness, according to media reports. He was 79.

“Shashi Kapoor expired at 5.20 pm on December 4 at Kokilaben Hospital, here,” Dr Ram Narain, executive director of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, told news agency IANS in a message.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com