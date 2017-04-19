Vijay Mallya arrested by Scotland Yard in London, gets bail after appearing in court

Scotland Yard arrested fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday morning and a London court granted him bail within hours, beginning the legal process to send him to India that may be drawn over months, if not years.

The 61-year-old flamboyant businessman, who called himself “The King of Good Times”, was the subject of an extradition request from India for alleged financial irregularities such a loan defaults and money laundering.

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com