Vijay Mallya arrested by Scotland Yard in London, gets bail after appearing in court

Added by Indo American News on April 19, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, wanted by Indian security agencies for loan, was arrested in London by Scotland Yard on Tuesday. (PTI)

Scotland Yard arrested fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday morning and a London court granted him bail within hours, beginning the legal process to send him to India that may be drawn over months, if not years.

The 61-year-old flamboyant businessman, who called himself “The King of Good Times”, was the subject of an extradition request from India for alleged financial irregularities such a loan defaults and money laundering.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com

