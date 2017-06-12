Eye Level- Home Page
Vijay Mallya booed with ‘chor, chor’ chants during India-South Africa match

Added by Indo American News on June 12, 2017.
Business
Photo courtesy: Twitter/ANI

LONDON: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was on Sunday heckled by cricket fans who chanted “chor, chor” (thief, thief) as he arrived to watch the India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match at The Oval+ cricket ground here.

The 61-year-old chief of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, who has been living in self-imposed exile in Britain+ since last year and is facing extradition proceedings in UK courts, walked speedily past Indian fans outside the stadium.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

