Vikas Khanna: Guest of Honor at the 14th India House Annual Gala

Three Times Michelin Starred Indian chef, and Top 10 Chefs of the World in 2017

HOUSTON: India House, Houston will hold its 14th annual Gala on Saturday, March 25th, 2017 at J W Marriott Galleria in Houston, TX. Three times award winning Michelin starred Indian chef and top 10 chefs of the world in 2017, Vikas Khanna will be a “Guest of Honor” at the Gala. Other “Guests of Honor” are India Ambassador to USA Mr. Navtej Sarna and USA Ambassador to India, Mr. Richard Verma.

Vikas Khanna is one of the most recognized faces of India in USA. He is a restaurateur, philanthropist, cookbook writer, filmmaker, humanitarian, three times Michelin starred Indian chef, top 10 chefs in the world, and the judge of Master Chef India Season 2, 3, 4, 5 and Master Chef Junior Ceremonies. He is a goodwill ambassador of Smile Foundation.

He was honored with the Rising Star Chef Award by Star Chefs for his role in shaping the future of American Cuisine. Hi-Blitz Magazine named Vikas in their “50 Most Beautiful List” and People Magazine named him in the list of “Sexiest Man Alive”

He has also received a proclamation from the Council of the City of New York for his outstanding contribution to the city, and was chosen New Yorker of the Week. He was featured as the consultant chef on the Gordon Ramsay TV show Kitchen Nightmares on Fox and appeared as a judge and Indian-cuisine specialist on the two-part season finale of Hell’s Kitchen.

Vikas Khanna was the guest chef in the episode “The India Show” on The Martha Stewart Show telecast.

He has authored several books, including “The Spice Story of India” and “Modern Indian Cooking”, and “Flavors First”. His cookbooks won several awards including Benjamin Franklin and Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

The annual Gala is the main fundraising event of the India House, with all proceeds going to the day to day community programs and expansion of India House. I am looking forward to contributing to India House, said the Chef Vikas Khanna. We invite Houstonians to come and support India House and its annual fundraising event, said Dr. Virendra Mathur and Dr. Durga Agrawal, founder trustees of India House.

This year’s India House Gala event will feature an evening of networking, entertainment, and dinner.

For further details, please visit www.indiahouseinc.org