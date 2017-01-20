Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone at xXx promotion: When superstars wowed Mumbai

Added by Indo American News on January 20, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone charmed all at the premier of their new film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, at PVR Cinema, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai on January 12, 2017. (Prodip Guha/HT PHOTO)

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone charmed all at the premier of their new film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, at PVR Cinema, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai on January 12, 2017. (Prodip Guha/HT PHOTO)

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *