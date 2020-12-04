VOSAP to Recognize 50 Winners of ‘Art from Heart’ Contest

Launched in June 2020, the International Art Contest “VOSAP Art From Heart” is an effort to stir up action, social transformation to build a global, inclusive society by (VOSAP). The objective is to engage, create a mass movement of people for better understanding of Specially Abled People.

This global art contest is first of its kind in many ways. It is a virtual, global contest on VOSAP’s online platform on unique theme of DISABILITY.

It inspired 2,200+ artists from 45 countries to come up with creative artwork on the thought-provoking theme, portraying the emotions, abilities, aspirations of Specially Abled individuals.

The efforts of the volunteers were largely amplified with social media that helped reach out to 2+ million people.

VOSAP Founder, Pranav Desai, says, “Inclusion of 1 BN+ Specially Abled People is a 21st-century opportunity in front of all of us and such initiatives are aimed to touch hearts of millions of people so that there is “True Access” in the society, beyond physical accessibility”.

The contest is set to conclude on 5th December 2020 with a Global online Award Ceremony, where 50 winners from 24 countries will be recognized and “VOSAP Virtual Art Gallery” will be launched for people to view selected artwork and get inspired for the inclusion of Specially Abled People with VOSAP.

VOSAP Annual Gala and Award Ceremony will be a live event on Voice of SAP’s handles on Facebook, youtube and www.voiceofsap.org website at 8:30 am PST, 10 pm IST on Dec 5, Saturday.

This live event will be hosted by motivational speaker, multi-talented youth Sparsh Shah. Ms Jessica Cox, who is 1st licensed pilot with no arms, will be a guest speaker.

In a letter to founder Shri Pranav Desai, Honourable PM of India, Shri Narendra Modi congratulated 50 winners and has given very inspiring message to VOSAP for this commendable initiative as a key stakeholder to realize government of India’s vision for Divyangjan.

About VOSAP: Voice of Specially Abled People is a US based non-profit organization in Special Consultative Status with UN ECOSOC, working to achieve UN SDGs.